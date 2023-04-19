Home Nation

Top court ends tug-of-war: Singhal back as U'khand head of forest force, but due to retire shortly

The fight for the post of department chief, which was embroiled in a court battle, has come to an end on Wednesday.

Published: 19th April 2023 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme court

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In Uttarakhand, now is the season of forest fires. However, in the forest department, the battle of egos has gained priority over battling the fire.

The fight for the post of department chief, which was embroiled in a court battle, has come to an end on Wednesday.

The High Court ordered the removal of Vinod Singhal from the post of head of forest force (HoFF) 15 days ago. However, he is back as HoFF armed with a Supreme Court order.

Rajiv Bhartari, who replaced him, has been sent back to the post of chairman of the Biodiversity Board.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, state Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said, "It was a better and amicable solution under which this path was chosen with coordination of the court order and the executive". Whereas both Vinod Singhal and Rajiv Bhartri refused to speak anything on the current 'tug of war.'

Interestingly, both the senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) 1986 batch Rajiv Bhartari and 1987 batch Vinod Singhal are due to retire by the end of this month.

On the order of the High Court, Rajiv Bhartari took charge as state forest chief on April 4, replacing Vinod Singhal, despite Mahavir Jayanti being a gazetted holiday.  Upset with the High Court order, Vinod Singhal approached the Supreme Court and got a big relief on Monday against the High Court's decision. The apex court has ordered to restore the status quo.

Amid speculation over who will retire as HoFF, with a total of 11 days left and only eight working days left, the government finally succeeded in pacifying the two 'big foresters', and an amicable solution was reached that both IFS officers would get the benefit of the PCCF post.

On Monday, Rajiv Bhartari disposed of his normal functioning as chief conservator of forests (HOF). After the Supreme Court ruled in Singhal's favour, it was believed that Vinod Kumar Singhal would take over the chair again on Tuesday after getting instructions from the government, but this did not happen and on Wednesday, the government duly completed the proceedings of giving charge to Singhal.

It may be recalled that the State government had reshuffled the heads of the two departments on November 25, 2021. Rajiv Bhartari was transferred from the post of Principal Conservator of Forests to the post of Chairman of Biodiversity Board. In his place, Vinod Kumar Singhal was appointed principal conservator of forests. Since then, the fight between the two forest officials over the HOFF chair has continued.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand HoFF Supreme Court
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp