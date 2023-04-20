India has continuously spread Lord Buddha's values to every nook and corner of world: PM Modi

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lord Buddha’s teachings are the basis for solutions to the greatest challenges confronting the world, including war, economic instability, terrorism and climate change, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The noble teachings of Gautama Buddha have impacted countless people over centuries. In the past nine years, India has continuously spread the values of Lord Buddha. We have worked with full dedication for his teachings to reach every nook and corner of the world," PM Modi said in Delhi on Thursday, addressing the first Global Buddhist Summit. The summit is being attended by Buddhist spiritual leaders from across the world.

The power of crores of followers of Lord Buddha across the world is filled with infinite energy, PM Modi said, adding that the Buddha had provided a solution centuries ago for the war and unrest that the world is currently grappling with.

Meanwhile, 170 delegates from across 30 countries are taking part in this event that is jointly hosted by the culture ministry and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC). However, China, which houses the largest Buddhist population in the world, has given this event a miss. Taiwan has two delegates attending and other participants are from Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Vietnam and Sri Lanka. The theme of the summit is 'Responses to contemporary challenges: Philosophy to praxis'.

ALSO READ | PM Modi dials British PM Sunak, asks him to act against anti-India elements

“It is universally accepted that today’s era is the most challenging time of this century. Today two countries are at war for months and the world is going through economic instability. Threats such as terrorism and religious fanaticism are attacking the soul of humanity. A challenge like climate change is looming large over the existence of humanity,” PM Modi said.

"There are millions who have faith in the Buddha and believe in the welfare of all living beings and this faith is the biggest strength of the earth," PM Modi said, highlighting that the Buddha had preached about abandoning war, defeat and victory for eternal peace.

The Indian government has worked to take the Buddha’s teachings to the people including steps such as the development of the Buddhist circuit in India and Nepal, rejuvenating pilgrimage centres such as Sarnath and Kushinagar, building an India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage at Lumbini with India’s cooperation, he said.

The Buddha’s legacy also inspired India’s moves to help other countries affected by calamities such as the recent earthquake in Turkey. “This emotion of 1.4 billion Indians is being seen, understood and accepted by the world,” he said.

The IBC is helping create new opportunities for like-minded countries to spread Buddhism and peace, and discussions on how to handle current challenges hold a ray of hope for the world. Countries have to abandon narrow thinking and focus on poverty-stricken people and other nations affected by a lack of resources, as this is the only way to establish a better world, Modi said.

The PM visited a photo exhibition and offered flowers to a Buddha statue. He also offered monk’s robes or “chivar dana” to 19 eminent monks, including representatives from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, South Korea, Australia and Mexico.

NEW DELHI: Lord Buddha’s teachings are the basis for solutions to the greatest challenges confronting the world, including war, economic instability, terrorism and climate change, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The noble teachings of Gautama Buddha have impacted countless people over centuries. In the past nine years, India has continuously spread the values of Lord Buddha. We have worked with full dedication for his teachings to reach every nook and corner of the world," PM Modi said in Delhi on Thursday, addressing the first Global Buddhist Summit. The summit is being attended by Buddhist spiritual leaders from across the world. The power of crores of followers of Lord Buddha across the world is filled with infinite energy, PM Modi said, adding that the Buddha had provided a solution centuries ago for the war and unrest that the world is currently grappling with.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, 170 delegates from across 30 countries are taking part in this event that is jointly hosted by the culture ministry and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC). However, China, which houses the largest Buddhist population in the world, has given this event a miss. Taiwan has two delegates attending and other participants are from Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Vietnam and Sri Lanka. The theme of the summit is 'Responses to contemporary challenges: Philosophy to praxis'. ALSO READ | PM Modi dials British PM Sunak, asks him to act against anti-India elements “It is universally accepted that today’s era is the most challenging time of this century. Today two countries are at war for months and the world is going through economic instability. Threats such as terrorism and religious fanaticism are attacking the soul of humanity. A challenge like climate change is looming large over the existence of humanity,” PM Modi said. "There are millions who have faith in the Buddha and believe in the welfare of all living beings and this faith is the biggest strength of the earth," PM Modi said, highlighting that the Buddha had preached about abandoning war, defeat and victory for eternal peace. The Indian government has worked to take the Buddha’s teachings to the people including steps such as the development of the Buddhist circuit in India and Nepal, rejuvenating pilgrimage centres such as Sarnath and Kushinagar, building an India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage at Lumbini with India’s cooperation, he said. The Buddha’s legacy also inspired India’s moves to help other countries affected by calamities such as the recent earthquake in Turkey. “This emotion of 1.4 billion Indians is being seen, understood and accepted by the world,” he said. The IBC is helping create new opportunities for like-minded countries to spread Buddhism and peace, and discussions on how to handle current challenges hold a ray of hope for the world. Countries have to abandon narrow thinking and focus on poverty-stricken people and other nations affected by a lack of resources, as this is the only way to establish a better world, Modi said. The PM visited a photo exhibition and offered flowers to a Buddha statue. He also offered monk’s robes or “chivar dana” to 19 eminent monks, including representatives from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, South Korea, Australia and Mexico.