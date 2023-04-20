Keen to assist India with jet engine, electric propulsion technology: UK Chief of Defence Staff

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The United Kingdom is ready to assist India with the technology related to electric propulsion and also India’s bid for an indigenously developed jet engine. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on military training is also under discussion between the two countries, said Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the UK, on Wednesday.

Admiral Radakin’s visit is the latest in interactions and visits at the high levels in addition to the military-to-military engagements between India and the UK.

Sharing the fine points of the UK’s offerings towards Make in India initiatives, Admiral Radakin said: "There are lots of ways and they're exciting ways. The sharing of maritime electric propulsion… we've been on that journey for 20 years, so can we help India to accelerate and know everything that we’ve learned over the last 20 years. We are doing that. Various working groups have come to India. We've had a working group in UK."

"One of the topics under debate at the moment is a training MoU which would allow the UK and Indian forces to have this training ethos and basis for us to come together in the future. And that's across all domains, land, air, and maritime,” he added.

The CDS was speaking to journalists on Wednesday, the concluding day of his three-day visit which coincides with the visit of the Chief of Royal Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston. "The UK is proud of being a joint force where maritime, air and land work together and we’re looking to more strongly include space and cyber domains."

