Home Nation

Punjab, Haryana, Himachal run out of Covid vaccines, ask Centre to chip in

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said in the recent virtual meeting with the Union health minister, the issue was raised.

Published: 20th April 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab has reported a rapid spread of Covid in recent days | pti

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have run short of Covid vaccines since March 31, forcing them to request the Centre to chip in. While Punjab needs 35,000 doses, Haryana 50,000, state government sources said.

Talking with this newspaper, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said in the recent virtual meeting with the Union health minister, the issue was raised. “As the company that manufactured the vaccine had stopped its operations, I was told that states should directly buy the vaccine from the company or elsewhere from abroad. But these companies deal with the Union government and not directly with the state government,” said Singh.

He said the Union health minister was urged that the Centre should procure the vaccines on behalf of the states and give it to them as states are ready to pay for the vaccine. “The in-house production of the vaccine is expected to begin in three months, which is a long period for us,’’ Singh said.

“We have written to the Centre and demanded 35,000 doses of the vaccine. There are many youths in the state ready to go abroad for studies and other purposes, but cannot, as one should be vaccinated at 
least twice for international travel,’’ said the Punjab health minister.

Meanwhile sources in the Haryana health department said that they have raised a request of 50,000 doses with a vaccine manufacturer. “As we have to directly procure the vaccine from the manufacturer, we have submitted our requirements as it might take about two weeks to reach our cold chain,’’ said an officer. 
He said as the demand has gone up, the stocks have run out because the vaccine has a short shelf life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp