Punjab, Haryana, Himachal run out of Covid vaccines, ask Centre to chip in

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have run short of Covid vaccines since March 31, forcing them to request the Centre to chip in. While Punjab needs 35,000 doses, Haryana 50,000, state government sources said.

Talking with this newspaper, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said in the recent virtual meeting with the Union health minister, the issue was raised. “As the company that manufactured the vaccine had stopped its operations, I was told that states should directly buy the vaccine from the company or elsewhere from abroad. But these companies deal with the Union government and not directly with the state government,” said Singh.

He said the Union health minister was urged that the Centre should procure the vaccines on behalf of the states and give it to them as states are ready to pay for the vaccine. “The in-house production of the vaccine is expected to begin in three months, which is a long period for us,’’ Singh said.

“We have written to the Centre and demanded 35,000 doses of the vaccine. There are many youths in the state ready to go abroad for studies and other purposes, but cannot, as one should be vaccinated at

least twice for international travel,’’ said the Punjab health minister.

Meanwhile sources in the Haryana health department said that they have raised a request of 50,000 doses with a vaccine manufacturer. “As we have to directly procure the vaccine from the manufacturer, we have submitted our requirements as it might take about two weeks to reach our cold chain,’’ said an officer.

He said as the demand has gone up, the stocks have run out because the vaccine has a short shelf life.

