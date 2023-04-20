Home Nation

SC Collegium recalls decision to transfer Justice S Muralidhar to Madras HC

The Collegium noted that its resolution has remained pending with the government without any response.

Published: 20th April 2023 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Image used for representational purposes only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday recalled its recommendation to transfer Orissa High Court judge Justice S Muralidhar to the Madras High Court noting that its resolution has remained pending with the government without any response.

The Collegium, which also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, K M Joseph, M R Shah and Ajay Rastogi, said it had resolved on September 28, 2022, to transfer Dr Justice Muralidhar to the Madras High Court.

"The recommendation has remained pending with the Government of India since then without any response. Dr Justice Muralidhar now demits office on August 7, 2023, leaving less than 4 months' time."

"In view of this delay, the resolution recommending the transfer of Dr Justice S Muralidhar is recalled to facilitate the appointment of a permanent Chief Justice in the Madras High Court by the appointment of Justice S V Gangapurwala as its Chief Justice, as the High Court has remained without a permanent Chief Justice for more than 6 months," the Collegium said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC Collegium Justice S Muralidhar Madras HC
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp