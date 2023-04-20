SC Collegium recalls decision to transfer Justice S Muralidhar to Madras HC

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday recalled its recommendation to transfer Orissa High Court judge Justice S Muralidhar to the Madras High Court noting that its resolution has remained pending with the government without any response.

The Collegium, which also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, K M Joseph, M R Shah and Ajay Rastogi, said it had resolved on September 28, 2022, to transfer Dr Justice Muralidhar to the Madras High Court.

"The recommendation has remained pending with the Government of India since then without any response. Dr Justice Muralidhar now demits office on August 7, 2023, leaving less than 4 months' time."

"In view of this delay, the resolution recommending the transfer of Dr Justice S Muralidhar is recalled to facilitate the appointment of a permanent Chief Justice in the Madras High Court by the appointment of Justice S V Gangapurwala as its Chief Justice, as the High Court has remained without a permanent Chief Justice for more than 6 months," the Collegium said.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday recalled its recommendation to transfer Orissa High Court judge Justice S Muralidhar to the Madras High Court noting that its resolution has remained pending with the government without any response. The Collegium, which also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, K M Joseph, M R Shah and Ajay Rastogi, said it had resolved on September 28, 2022, to transfer Dr Justice Muralidhar to the Madras High Court. "The recommendation has remained pending with the Government of India since then without any response. Dr Justice Muralidhar now demits office on August 7, 2023, leaving less than 4 months' time."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "In view of this delay, the resolution recommending the transfer of Dr Justice S Muralidhar is recalled to facilitate the appointment of a permanent Chief Justice in the Madras High Court by the appointment of Justice S V Gangapurwala as its Chief Justice, as the High Court has remained without a permanent Chief Justice for more than 6 months," the Collegium said.