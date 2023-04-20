Security beefed up at Yogi Adityanath's native village in Uttarakhand after Atiq Ahmed murder

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Security has been beefed up for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's family members in Uttarakhand's Panchur village following the murder of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed on April 15.

Ahmed, against whom over 160 criminal cases were registered under various sections, had supporters associated with him in Uttarakhand as well.

According to information received, patrolling and police vigil has been increased in Panchur village of Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district of the state. Apart from this, instructions have also been given to tighten the security of VIPs or VVIPs of all types of security categories in the state.

Senior Superintendent of Police in Pauri Shweta Choubey told The New Indian Express, "Special vigilance is being taken for the safety of family members of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Yamkeshwar police station police have been asked to conduct special patrolling and security surveillance in his village. Besides, a police circle officer from Srinagar has also been asked to monitor security in UP CM Yogi Adityanath's village."

CM Yogi's 85-year-old mother Savitri Devi and several family members live in Panchur village. Yogi Adityanath's father passed away in April 2020 and due to the COVID-19 epidemic, he could not go to his ancestral home at that time. He visited the village in May 2022 and stayed with the family overnight, something he hadn’t done in 30 years.

