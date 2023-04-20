UP fin secy, spl secy taken into custody for contempt of court over facilities to CJ

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The UP finance secretary and special secretary, finance, were taken into court custody on Wednesday for criminal contempt of court following an order of the Allahabad High Court in connection with delaying the facilities such as providing domestic help to the former Chief Justice and former judges of the Allahabad HC on one pretext or the other.

“The officers shall show-cause as to why charges may not be framed against them,” the court added.

Taking serious note of the non-compliance of the court’s order despite specific direction passed by it earlier, the High Court ordered to take UP’s secretary finance Shahid Manzoor Abbas Rizvi and special secretary, finance, Saryu Prasad Mishra into custody.

The order was passed by a division bench, comprising Justice Suneet Kumar and Justice Rajendra Kumar, giving directions that the two officers should be produced before the court on Thursday, April 20, 2023, for framing of charges.

Besides, the bench also issued bailable warrant against UP’s chief secretary and additional chief secretary finance, Dr Prashant Trivedi, through the Chief Judicial Magistrate concerned to ensure their

presence before the court on April 20, 2023.

However, while passing the order, senior advocate, representing the officers made a request that the officers, taken into custody, be released on bail. The court then said that this request shall be considered on the date fixed for hearing, which is April 20.

