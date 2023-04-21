Ahmedabad Diary: Speculation over reason for AAP’s downfall

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Speculation over reason for AAP’s downfall

The entire “AAP Todo Project” is the result of an alliance between a prominent leader of the Gujarat BJP and a leader of the Surat Aam Aadmi Party. A party leader, who was earlier regarded as a close friend of the BJP member and later became a Municipal corporate candidate in the AAP, is being blamed in Surat political circles for breaking the AAP. On the condition of anonymity, a Surat leader said, “This BJP leader’s special friend knew all AAP affairs. He was known to leak information on corporators who were dissatisfied with AAP.

Trouble mounts for former minister

Gujarat High Court On Thursday denied anticipatory bail to former Gujarat BJP minister Gajendra Singh Parmar. The High Court rules that ‘bail cannot be granted considering the gravity of the crime (Parmar is facing a POCSO act charge). In the month of January 2023, former BJP minister and present BJP MLA of Prantij Assembly in North Gujarat Gajendra singh Parmar, along with two others, were booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for molestation of a minor girl. The incident occured in November, 2020.

Reshuffle in Gujarat Congress on cards?

Something is brewing in Gujarat Congress, according to sources. Following the party’s humiliating setback in the assembly elections, on Sunday, a special meeting of the leaders was summoned. After that, Congress leaders gathered in a private hotel in Gandhinagar. It is significant that certain prominent leaders from all around Gujarat were invited to a meeting called by Congress Party Assembly Leader Amit Chavda. The meeting was attended by approximately 50 people, including former MPs, recent MLAs, and office holders. As a result, Gujarat Congress leaders are discussing the possibility of a reshuffle in the Gujarat.

