CPI(M) veteran and agrarian leader Madan Ghosh dies at 81

He had played an active role as vice president of All India Kisan Sabha and and state president of West Bengal Kisan Sabha.

Published: 21st April 2023 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Madan Ghosh

CPI(M) veteran Madan Ghosh. (Photo | AIKS Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Veteran CPI(M) leader and former member of its central committee Madan Ghosh died at his residence in Bardhaman on Friday, a party office bearer said.

Ghosh, who died at the age of 81 years, was also a member of CPI(M)'s West Bengal state committee.

Expressing deep grief at his demise, the CPI(M) politburo said in a statement that he was a leader of the agrarian movement and had played an active role in spreading it across the country as vice president of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and state president of West Bengal Kisan Sabha.

The body of Ghosh, who became a member of the undivided Communist Party in 1959, was donated to Bardhaman Medical College, the office bearer said.

Ghosh is survived by his wife and a daughter, he said.

