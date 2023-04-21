CPI(M) veteran and agrarian leader Madan Ghosh dies at 81

By PTI

KOLKATA: Veteran CPI(M) leader and former member of its central committee Madan Ghosh died at his residence in Bardhaman on Friday, a party office bearer said.

Ghosh, who died at the age of 81 years, was also a member of CPI(M)'s West Bengal state committee.

Expressing deep grief at his demise, the CPI(M) politburo said in a statement that he was a leader of the agrarian movement and had played an active role in spreading it across the country as vice president of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and state president of West Bengal Kisan Sabha.

Red Salute Com. Madan Ghosh



The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) expresses deep grief at the death of Madan Ghosh, former member of the Central Committee of the Party. He died this morning at his residence in Burdwan Town in West Bengal. He was 81 years old pic.twitter.com/lDTLHGnCMu — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) April 21, 2023

The body of Ghosh, who became a member of the undivided Communist Party in 1959, was donated to Bardhaman Medical College, the office bearer said.

Ghosh is survived by his wife and a daughter, he said.

