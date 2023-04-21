Rajasthan: Cow, hit by passing Vande Bharat, falls on elderly man, kills him

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: An elderly man, who had come to relieve himself near a railway track in Rajasthan's Alwar district died after being hit by a cow that had collided with the Vande Bharat Express.

On Tuesday night, a stray cow that walked onto the railway track was flung 30 meters away after it collided with the Vande Bharat Express near Kalimori gate of the city. A portion of the cow's body hit 82-year-old Shivdayal Sharma, a resident of Hirabas-Kalimori, who was standing nearby. He died on the spot.

Another person who was also standing nearby escaped being hit by the cow.

Aravalli Vihar Station officer Zaheer Abbas stated that the Delhi-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express was passing through Kalimori gate at around 8 pm on Tuesday night.

Shivdayal Sharma was an electrician in the Railways who retired 22 years ago.

Upon receiving information about the incident, GRP police station officials reached the spot and transferred the body of the deceased to the mortuary of the general hospital. His body was handed over to his relatives after the post-mortem procedure on Wednesday.

The semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, which run at a speed of approximately 130-160 kmph, have had run-ins with cattle along many routes, the maximum number of them being reported from the Mumbai-Gujarat stretch.

