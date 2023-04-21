Home Nation

Rajasthan paper leak case: Row over arrest of Gehlot’s appointee 

Demanding a CBI inquiry, Rathore has alleged that Katara visited the Chief Minister’s residence “every 15 days.”

Published: 21st April 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at a press conference. (Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  In the high-profile paper leak case in the recruitment exam for senior teachers in Rajasthan, a political row has erupted between the ruling Congress and the BJP. After the arrest of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Babulal Katara in the case two days ago, leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore has severely criticized the government. State party chief Govind Singh Dotasara is responding from the Congress side.

Demanding a CBI inquiry, Rathore has alleged that Katara visited the Chief Minister’s residence “every 15 days.” He also questioned why and how a statistics officer like Babulal Katara was nominated by CM Ashok Gehlot on a constitutional body like RPSC where the Chief Minister himself nominates the members.

Earlier, in several tweets, Rathore targeted state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara, raising questions about RPSC’s selection process where relatives of a senior Congress politician got 80 marks in the interview but less than 50 marks in the written exam. This allegation relates to the selection of some relatives of Dotasara in RPSC exams.

Dotasara responded by accusing Rathore of promoting his children to become contractors. He promised strict action against those who engage in any illegal activities. Dotasara also criticised Rathore’s political career and argued that due to Rathore’s flip-flops, he has never been able to become the CM or the state BJP chief despite winning seven times.

On Tuesday, the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police arrested RPSC member Babulal Katara, the Commission’s driver Gopal Singh, and Katara’s nephew Vijay Katara. The SOG will present the three in court. The three are now in remand until April 23. Since the arrest of Sher Singh Meena, the main accused in the paper leak case, on April 6 from Odisha, the SOG kept a close watch on Katara. 

