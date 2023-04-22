Home Nation

Atiq Ahmed's lawyer booked for criminal conspiracy in Umesh Pal murder case

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security personnel were shot dead on February 24.

Published: 22nd April 2023 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Atiq Ahmed

Late Atiq Ahmed (File Photo |PTI)

By PTI

PRAYAGRAJ: Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's lawyer Khan Shoulat Hanif has been booked for criminal conspiracy in the Umesh Pal murder case, an official said on Saturday.

Speaking to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Deepak Bhukar said Hanif's name was added under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code to the FIR registered at Dhoomanganj police station in the Umesh Pal murder case.

"We came to know that Hanif shared pictures of Umesh Pal with Ahmed's son Asad days before he was attacked," Bhukar told PTI.

Asad, the third of Ahmed's five sons, was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

Sources said the police might soon file a remand application in court to interrogate Hanif, who is currently lodged in Naini Central Prison after being sentenced to life imprisonment in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security personnel were shot dead on February 24.

On February 25, the police registered a case against Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine other accomplices at Dhoomanganj police station.

A special court here on March 28 convicted Ahmed, Hanif and Dinesh Pasi and sentenced them to life in prison in the 17-year-old kidnapping case.

Hanif and Pasi were detained in Naini Central Prison while Ahmed was sent to Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MP, and Ashraf were shot dead on April 15 by three assailants when they were being taken by the police for a medical examination.

They were brought here in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atiq Ahmed lawyer Umesh Pal murder case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp