CPWD offices asked to use NIC network 

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Considering cyber threats, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has been suggesting its divisions use the secure internet service of NICNET, a satellite-based nationwide computer communication network, but to no avail.

Some offices are still using other networks for internet facilities. Taking note of the lapse, the Department has issued fresh directions to its officers and staff to subscribe to the NIC network, especially in ‘sensitive zones’ and also install antivirus or firewall to prevent security breaches.

In a recent note to its sub-offices and units, the agency said despite repeated requests the offices have not been pursuing the matter seriously and complying with the instructions pertaining to the secure internet connection.

“Majority of the offices are yet to take necessary measures. It seems that offices are not taking this matter seriously while it is being monitored by the Ministry (of housing and urban affairs… It is to be noted that the NICNET network enhances safety and capability to handle cyber attacks. NIC has stressed upon machine end security --proper antivirus installed, updated authentic operating system,” read the note.

NEW DELHI: Considering cyber threats, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has been suggesting its divisions use the secure internet service of NICNET, a satellite-based nationwide computer communication network, but to no avail. Some offices are still using other networks for internet facilities. Taking note of the lapse, the Department has issued fresh directions to its officers and staff to subscribe to the NIC network, especially in ‘sensitive zones’ and also install antivirus or firewall to prevent security breaches. In a recent note to its sub-offices and units, the agency said despite repeated requests the offices have not been pursuing the matter seriously and complying with the instructions pertaining to the secure internet connection.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Majority of the offices are yet to take necessary measures. It seems that offices are not taking this matter seriously while it is being monitored by the Ministry (of housing and urban affairs… It is to be noted that the NICNET network enhances safety and capability to handle cyber attacks. NIC has stressed upon machine end security --proper antivirus installed, updated authentic operating system,” read the note.