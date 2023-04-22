Home Nation

CPWD offices asked to use NIC network 

eThe department has issued fresh directions to its officers and staff to subscribe to NIC network, especially in ‘sensitive zones’ and also install antivirus or firewall to prevent security breaches.

Published: 22nd April 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Internet

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Considering cyber threats, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has been suggesting its divisions use the secure internet service of NICNET, a satellite-based nationwide computer communication network, but to no avail. 

Some offices are still using other networks for internet facilities. Taking note of the lapse, the Department has issued fresh directions to its officers and staff to subscribe to the NIC network, especially in ‘sensitive zones’ and also install antivirus or firewall to prevent security breaches.

In a recent note to its sub-offices and units, the agency said despite repeated requests the offices have not been pursuing the matter seriously and complying with the instructions pertaining to the secure internet connection.

“Majority of the offices are yet to take necessary measures. It seems that offices are not taking this matter seriously while it is being monitored by the Ministry (of housing and urban affairs… It is to be noted that the NICNET network enhances safety and capability to handle cyber attacks. NIC has stressed upon machine end security --proper antivirus installed, updated authentic operating system,” read the note.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPWD NICNET Internet
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp