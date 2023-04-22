Gujarat raises mid-day meal cost by 58 paisa per student, activists call it a ‘joke’

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has increased the cooking cost for the mid-day deal programme by 58 paisa per day for a student. The programme, which feeds approximately 43-45 lakh kids in government schools, runs under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Poshan Yojana.

Soon after the government’s announcement of the hike, a controversy erupted with social activists dubbing it as “making fun of underprivileged kids. According to a notification, the government provides wheat and rice to schools for mid-day meals, whereas the cost of cooking comprises pulses, vegetables, pepper, spices, fuel, edible oil and wages for grinding. The notification said the cost of cooking has been raised by 58 paise per day for students in grades 1-5, and 30 paisa per day for students in grades 6-8. The government’s goal in conducting this scheme is to tackle the problem of food for children in rural, impoverished and backward areas.

In Gujarat, the government used to spend Rs 5.45 per student in grades 1–5. Now, it will spend Rs 6.03. It was Rs 8.17 per student in grades 6–8. After the increase, it will spend Rs 8.47. The government gives not much money to schools in Gujarat for mid-day meals. Many local outfits have complained to the government about the lack of funds. Finally, the government accepted their demand and increased the cooking costs, which also include the state’s share in providing additional oil.

Activists dismissed the government’s declaration as a “joke” with the poor children. “Gujarat government spends between Rs 5,000-Rs 7,500 per plate during major Government celebrations,” said Hemant Shah, economist and activist.

What about rural areas?

Santosh Rathore, an activist, has been making presentations to the government for a long time in order to get sufficient funding for the Mid-Day Meal School, he claims, "Surprisingly, in rural areas government has also increased the cooking cost by ten per cent, but it is significantly less in villages when compared to the cooking cost they receive in the city."

According to the notification dated March 18, under the Mid-Day Meal scheme, village schools will receive Rs 3.16 for Classes I to V and Rs 4.72 for Classes VI to VIII. According to the government notification, the government provides wheat and rice to schools for midday meals, whereas, the cost of cooking includes pulses, vegetables, pepper, spices, fuel, edible oil and wages for grinding.

