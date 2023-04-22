Home Nation

Guwahati Diary: Temporary relief to Akhil Gogoi in CAA case

Earlier, the HC had issued directions for the reopening of the case against Gogoi and three others in connection with the violence during the protests against CAA in 2019.

Published: 22nd April 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Assam activist Akhil Gogoi

Sivasagar MLA and activist Akhil Gogoi (File Photo)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Temporary relief to Akhil Gogoi in CAA case
Activist turned MLA Akhil Gogoi has got temporary relief in connection with a case related to anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests and suspected Maoist links after the court noted that he has already served detention for 567 days. The Supreme Court, however, upheld an order of the Gauhati High Court that set aside his discharge by a court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Earlier, the HC had issued directions for the reopening of the case against Gogoi and three others in connection with the violence during the protests against CAA in 2019. The case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Showcause notice to AYC chief Angita Dutta 
The APCC issued a show cause notice to Angkita Dutta after she had accused Youth Congress national chief Srinivas BV of mentally harassing and humiliating her for the past six months. Earlier, party’s state unit chief Bhupen Kumar Borah assured her of looking into the matter but she was not convinced. She filed a police complaint against Srinivas in Guwahati on Wednesday. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma refused to intervene stating that it is an internal matter of Congress. “She has lodged her complaint with Rahul Gandhi, not me. If I act, I will face questions as to why I am concerned about an internal matter of the Congress,” Sarma said.

Cash rewards for Bihu performers announced
The Assam government will reward the Bihu artistes who helped etch the state’s name in the Guinness World Records with the largest Bihu dance and drum performances in a single venue. Each artiste will receive a cash prize of `25,000. Around 11,304 artistes performed Bihu while 2,548 drummers put up another show at the Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati on April 13. The next day, the 11,304 artistes repeated the Bihu dance in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state government is planning a three-day felicitation programme from May 6-8 in several districts during which cash prizes will be offered to the performers.

Prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

