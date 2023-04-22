PIL seeks uniform relief to victims of lynching

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Central and state governments to a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking to form of a uniform and fair compensation policy for victims of mob lynching in the country.

The notice was issued by the bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna in a plea filed by Indian Muslim for Progress and Reforms which said that discriminatory and arbitrary compensation amounts disbursed by the various states governments in hate crime/mob lynching incidents offend the very foundation of the Rule of Law and equal protection of the law guaranteed to every citizen of this country by the Constitution.

“The discrimination in the grant of compensation to the victims of hate crimes/ mob lynching has a significant impact on the rule of law as it undermines the fundamental principles of equality before Law. The rule of law requires that all the victims of the heinous crime be treated equally under the law, regardless of their religion, race, caste, sex or/and place of birth. Above all, the State is charged to uphold the rule of law, its conduct, therefore, has to be fair and not arbitrary,” the plea stated.

The plea further contended that the current state of ex gratia compensation for victims of hate crimes/ mob lynching granted by various state governments was not consistent with each victim of hate crimes/mob lynching. “The trend of awarding compensation to the victims of hate crime hate crimes/ mob lynching is decided based on the religious affiliation of the victims,” the plea also stated.

Also in top court

‘Not here to generate revenue for lawyers’

While rejecting the request of a lawyer to add the name of a senior counsel in the appearances in a case, CJI DY Chandrachud said, “We are not here to generate revenue for lawyers.” “We remember who all appeared and who did not. If someone didn’t appear, we can’t help them”, CJI said.

Maha plea for quota to Marathas junked

SC dismisses a batch of review pleas including the one filed by the Maharashtra government, seeking a review of its 2021 judgment by which it had quashed the state law granting reservations to Marathas in admissions and government jobs. The verdict was delivered by a five-judge bench.

‘Ensure facilities demanded by Gyanvapi panel’

NEW DELHI: Recording Varanasi District Collector’s assurance that a sufficient number of tubs with facilities of water will be made available in the proximity of will be Gyanvapi mosque premises for devotees who would come to perform namaz provided, Supreme Court on Friday disposed of a plea filed by Mosque Committee seeking arrangements for the performance of the same.

A CJI-led bench said, “The Solicitor General, states, on the instructions of the District Magistrate, that in order to facilitate the performance of Waju, the District Magistrate shall ensure that a sufficient number of tubs with facilities for water are made available in proximity so as not to inconvenience the devotees who come for performing namaz.”

