Russian, Chinese defence ministers likely to attend SCO meet in Delhi, Pakistan may join virtually

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Russia and China’s Defence Ministers are expected to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers meet in Delhi next week.

Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu are expected in Delhi next week for the meeting scheduled for April 27-28. Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif is expected to attend it virtually.

India presently has the SCO Presidency. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the meeting.

India and Russia have been defence partners while the equation India has with China is rather precarious. However, their participation will help in further improving relations, say sources. Pakistan’s participation (even though virtually) will help in thawing the relationship with India – which has been at a diplomatic low.

After the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, there has been a lot of emphasis on defence and trade related to it. In this context, the meeting will be significant.

"India is seen as playing the role of a mediator, a non-aligned country which strategises its own policies without being influenced by the West. This meeting is likely to have a lot of discussions around the emerging fragility of world politics," said a source.

ALSO READ | Jolt to 8 Navy veterans languishing in Qatar jail as employer fires them

China is looking at improving relations with India as the US is trying to ally with India militarily – specially after tensions over Taiwan. The US had sent B-1B Lancers (supersonic bombers) to participate in a joint exercise in India for the first time as part of Exercise Cope India 2023 earlier this month.

The US is seen as attempting to push India to take a more aggressive stance towards China. However, India will continue with its balancing act as it doesn’t want to escalate tensions with China.

Interestingly, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s participation in the SCO Foreign Ministers meet in Goa (May 4th and 5th) has come as a surprise to many. Following Bhutto's harsh words against PM Modi in a UN Conference last December, his acceptance of the invitation could lead to a thaw, say experts.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson confirming Bilawal’s participation said that an invite had been extended by India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar which was accepted.

"We have been inviting all member states under the SCO Presidency for all meetings," the MEA spokesperson had said. For the Foreign Ministers meeting Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and China’s FM Qin Gang are expected to attend.

The SCO has eight member countries which include India, Russia, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgystan, Tajikstan and Uzbekistan. There are also four observer states which include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia and six dialogue partners which include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

NEW DELHI: Russia and China’s Defence Ministers are expected to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers meet in Delhi next week. Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu are expected in Delhi next week for the meeting scheduled for April 27-28. Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif is expected to attend it virtually. India presently has the SCO Presidency. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the meeting.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); India and Russia have been defence partners while the equation India has with China is rather precarious. However, their participation will help in further improving relations, say sources. Pakistan’s participation (even though virtually) will help in thawing the relationship with India – which has been at a diplomatic low. After the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, there has been a lot of emphasis on defence and trade related to it. In this context, the meeting will be significant. "India is seen as playing the role of a mediator, a non-aligned country which strategises its own policies without being influenced by the West. This meeting is likely to have a lot of discussions around the emerging fragility of world politics," said a source. ALSO READ | Jolt to 8 Navy veterans languishing in Qatar jail as employer fires them China is looking at improving relations with India as the US is trying to ally with India militarily – specially after tensions over Taiwan. The US had sent B-1B Lancers (supersonic bombers) to participate in a joint exercise in India for the first time as part of Exercise Cope India 2023 earlier this month. The US is seen as attempting to push India to take a more aggressive stance towards China. However, India will continue with its balancing act as it doesn’t want to escalate tensions with China. Interestingly, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s participation in the SCO Foreign Ministers meet in Goa (May 4th and 5th) has come as a surprise to many. Following Bhutto's harsh words against PM Modi in a UN Conference last December, his acceptance of the invitation could lead to a thaw, say experts. Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson confirming Bilawal’s participation said that an invite had been extended by India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar which was accepted. "We have been inviting all member states under the SCO Presidency for all meetings," the MEA spokesperson had said. For the Foreign Ministers meeting Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and China’s FM Qin Gang are expected to attend. The SCO has eight member countries which include India, Russia, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgystan, Tajikstan and Uzbekistan. There are also four observer states which include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia and six dialogue partners which include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey.