Southern states may lose seats in parliament: Jairam Ramesh on India becoming most populous

NEW DELHI: With India becoming the world's most populous country, the pioneering states in family planning mostly in the south may end up losing seats in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Friday.

The seat allocation to states and Union Territories is done on the basis of the population.

"India overtaking China as the world's most populous country has evoked much comment. But what hasn't is how the pioneering states in family planning-mostly southern-will end up losing seats in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha," Ramesh said on Twitter.

"They need assurance that this won't happen. I've raised this issue many times," the Congress leader also said.

