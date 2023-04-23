Home Nation

10,112 fresh Covid cases in India

The death toll climbed to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Published: 23rd April 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, COVID TEST

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday recorded a single-day rise of 10,112 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 67,806, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.48 crore (4,48,91,989).

The death toll climbed to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.43 per cent.

At 67,806, the active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,92,854, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid cases COVID-19 India Covid cases
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp