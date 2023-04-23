Home Nation

Mali community continue stir for separate 12 pc quota in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

On Friday, the protesters blocked the key Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Bharatpur and pelted stones at police personnel who retaliated by firing tear gas shells to control the mob.

Published: 23rd April 2023 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Protests

Protests illustration. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

BHARATPUR: Mobile internet service remained suspended in parts of Bharatpur as members of the Mali community continued to block the Jaipur-Agra National Highway here for the third consecutive day demanding a separate 12 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

On Sunday, a large number of demonstrators started gathering at the protest site and demanded the release of their leader Murari Lal Saini, who along with six other people was detained ahead of the agitation, police said.

President of Phule Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti CP Saini said if the state government fails to fulfil their demands, they will block the Jaipur-Delhi highway. "We can also do a 'Chakka Jam' in the entire state," he said.

Mali community comes under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also belongs to the same community.

On Friday, the protesters blocked the key Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Bharatpur and pelted stones at police personnel who retaliated by firing tear gas shells to control the mob.

Bharatpur Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma said, "The situation is under control. We are closely monitoring the situation. Talks are being held with the community representatives."

He said mobile internet service has been further extended till midnight in Vair, Nadbai and Bhusawar, which is likely to be extended further.

The police have put up barricades on the national highway in Ballabgarh, Halaina, Vair, Aronda, and Ramaspur villages.

The community is demanding a 12 per cent reservation, the formation of a separate Luv Kush Welfare Board and hostel facilities for the children of the community among others.

The Congress-led state government had recently formed the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Welfare Board and declared the social reformer's birthday as a state holiday on April 19.

The community carried out a similar protest in June 2022, which was pacified after assurances.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatpur Mali community
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp