Home Nation

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh flown to Dibrugarh, security heightened around jail

The entire jail complex has been kept out of bounds of the general public. Several high-mast lights have been installed and there is round-the-clock CCTV surveillance. 

Published: 23rd April 2023 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh arrested by Punjab Police from Moga district of Punjab, Sunday, April 23, 2023.

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh arrested by Punjab Police from Moga district of Punjab, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A multi-layer security ring has been thrown around Assam’s Dibrugarh jail, where Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and nine of his aides are lodged.

The entire jail complex has been kept out of bounds of the general public. Several high-mast lights have been installed and there is round-the-clock CCTV surveillance. 

The augmentation of security started ahead of the arrival of Amritpal’s nine aides – all of them NSA detainees. The police invoked NSA also against Amritpal. They are the only Sikh inmates of the Dibrugarh jail which is Assam’s second oldest prison built in 1857. 

The police have not yet issued any statement but a senior government official said there are no security concerns.

“Amritpal and the others (his aides) have been lodged at the Dibrugarh jail based on the request of Punjab government. All of them have been kept within the same campus,” the official told this newspaper requesting anonymity.

“We have updated the security measures. The entire jail is under CCTV surveillance. The CCTVs have been also upgraded,” the official said. 

He said security had been augmented, both inside and outside the jail.

“We recently conducted a security review meeting. We don’t have any security-related concerns,” the official added.

Amritpal Singh was arrested in Rode village of Punjab's Moga district on Sunday morning after police personnel surrounded him, leaving him with no way to escape, a senior Punjab Police official said here.

At around 2:45 pm on Sunday, the radical preacher was brought to Dibrugarh in a special aircraft.

He was immediately taken to the Dibrugarh jail in a convoy of vehicles under tight security.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dibrugarh jail Amritpal Singh Waris Punjab De
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp