Home Nation

BJP MP shares purported video of Jharkhand minister in phone chat with woman 

Terming the video "fake and edited", the minister said his political opponents circulated it to tarnish his image.

Published: 24th April 2023 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)

Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)

By PTI

RANCHI: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey shared a video clip on social media purportedly showing Congress leader and Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta engaging in an "obscene" phone conversation with a woman.

Terming the video "fake and edited", the minister said his political opponents circulated it to tarnish his image.

In a statement, the minister said it was part of a conspiracy and that a complaint had been filed with the police.

"I have lodged an FIR in this connection and police will soon probe it...I will take legal action against the persons who have tried to frame me," Gupta said.

Dubey posted the 19-second clip on his verified Twitter handle and wrote, "This is the character of @INCIndia, this is the so-called matter of Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta ji. Playing with dignity of women, Congress worker Sushil Sharma burning his wife in oven, I wish Gandhi family could understand, if this is found true then the Congress should drown itself in shame."

"The video received from a private news portal is in my possession," Dubey, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Godda, told PTI.

The veracity of the video, however, could not be confirmed.

The state Congress president and the chief minister's office could be contacted for comments on the matter.

The Congress is part of the ruling alliance in the state led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP MP Jharkhand Health Minister congress video clip
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp