Indian, US fighter jets take part in joint exercise at Bengal's Kalaikunda

By PTI

KOLKATA: Fighter jets of the air forces of India and the United States took part in a joint exercise at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, an official said on Monday.

As part of the Cope India 2023 exercise, five top-notch fighter jets of the two air forces took off in quick succession from the air force base.

The Indian Air Force has employed Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar and Su-30 MKI fighter jets while F-15 is representing the United States Air Force in the exercise.

The exercise, which began on April 10, will conclude on Monday.

A simultaneous 12-day exercise of transport aircraft was held at Panagarh Air Force Station in Paschim Bardhaman district from April 10.

The USAF's 'Strategic Swingwing' over the old home of IAF Swing Wings.



The 'Bone' Rockwell B1 Lancer of the @usairforce flying with other participating fighter aircraft during the ongoing #ExCopeIndia 23.#DiplomatsInFlightSuits@PACAF

- Gp Capt A Tokekar pic.twitter.com/qjthQJvnhM — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 18, 2023

KOLKATA: Fighter jets of the air forces of India and the United States took part in a joint exercise at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, an official said on Monday. As part of the Cope India 2023 exercise, five top-notch fighter jets of the two air forces took off in quick succession from the air force base. The Indian Air Force has employed Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar and Su-30 MKI fighter jets while F-15 is representing the United States Air Force in the exercise.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The exercise, which began on April 10, will conclude on Monday. A simultaneous 12-day exercise of transport aircraft was held at Panagarh Air Force Station in Paschim Bardhaman district from April 10. The USAF's 'Strategic Swingwing' over the old home of IAF Swing Wings. The 'Bone' Rockwell B1 Lancer of the @usairforce flying with other participating fighter aircraft during the ongoing #ExCopeIndia 23.#DiplomatsInFlightSuits@PACAF - Gp Capt A Tokekar pic.twitter.com/qjthQJvnhM — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 18, 2023 @PACAF and @IAF_MCC integrate during #ExCOPEIndia.#ExCOPEIndia provides the & an opportunity to test & develop more agile and flexible command & control systems in support of a #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific.#USIndia #IAF@USAndIndia |@USAndKolkata : Courtesy photo pic.twitter.com/215uDCsKIe — U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (@INDOPACOM) April 22, 2023