Lucknow Diary: Varun Gandhi takes a dig at BJP again

Varun Gandhi takes a dig at BJP again

Varun Gandhi, the BJP MP from Pilibhit, has become habitual of taking jibes at his own party’s government, be it in Uttar Pradesh or at Centre. After the encounter killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad in Jhansi, followed by the murder of both Atiq and his brother Ashraf, the BJP MP, while addressing people of his constituency, gave a veiled indication that the minority in UP was getting targeted. He said that the governments, while cracking down on criminals, should ensure their action was not targeted at one particular community.

Industry minister embraces arch rival

Paulo Coehlo said: “When you really want something, the whole universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.” Sadly, he never said what to do when the universe seems conspiring against you. It would have helped UP’s industries minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, who is facing a string of reverses. First, opposition parties unleashed allegations over his ties with the slain gangster Atiq Ahmad then his wife, two-time Prayagraj mayor Abhilasha Gupta, was denied the ticket this time. The latest jolt has been the move of his party to embrace his arch-rival Raees Shukla of Samajwadi Party.

Ritual performed in Ram temple at Ayodhya

A milestone of sorts was accomplished in the journey of construction of the temple of Lord Ram when the water brought from the rivers of 155 countries across the globe to perform ‘Jalabhishek’ of the upcoming under-construction temple in Ayodhya on Sunday. The non-resident Indians from 40 countries participated in the high-profile event. Former MLA and Delhi study group president Dr Vijay Jolly led the programme of Jalabhishek which was performed by the high priests of the temple in the presence of members of temple trust and diplomats from various countries including Fiji, Mangolia, Denmark, Bhutan, Romania, Haiti, Greece, Albania and Tibet, etc. amid the chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

