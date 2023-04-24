Man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines New York-Delhi flight

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The American Airlines on Monday said that an Indian man ‘urinated’ on a fellow passenger during a flight from New York to Delhi after which the airline handed over the said passenger to the Central Industrial Security Force at the Delhi Airport.

A complaint was also filed by American Airlines to the aviation regulator DGCA. However, when the Delhi Police began probing the incident, they did not find any substantial evidence to the accusations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Devesh Kumar Mahla said that legal action was taken against the passenger, who is a resident of Punjab, under non-cognizable offences of Civil Aircraft Rules.

“We initiated action after the complaint was reported about the alleged unruly behaviour. However, there was no corroborative evidence or complaint given by the co-passengers regarding the incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, official sources said that the cops questioned several passengers who were onboard the same flight but no one had witnessed the incident.

Incidents of passengers allegedly urinating on co-passengers purportedly after consuming liquor have been reported in the recent past.

An inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger in her seventies in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

The matter came to light in January and the Delhi Police arrested the man a few days later.

Air India imposed a 30-day travel ban on him.

The second such incident was reported on board an Air India Paris-New Delhi flight on December 6, 2022 when a passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory.

