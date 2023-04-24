Rajiv Bindal is new Himachal BJP chief

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Veteran BJP leader and former Vidhan Sabha speaker Dr Rajiv Bindal was today appointed Himachal Pradesh BJP President, replacing Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kumar Kashyap.

Bindal, who belongs to Solan, was the state unit chief of the party before Kashyap was appointed state party president in 2020 as Bindal had resigned from his post following a Heath department scam. Bindal is confident of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. He has been a minister and assembly speaker and is seen as a solid organizational leader.

He is known for his organizational skills and election management. Bindal’s return is an indication of Nadda’s continued influence over party affairs. His appointment comes in a crucial election year as he would be expected to galvanise the party for the 2024 elections besides plugging gaps that led to the BJP’s defeat last polls.

