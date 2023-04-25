Home Nation

Amid power tussle with Pilot, Rajasthan CM Gehlot tells media not to make people fight

The veteran Congress leader also exuded confidence that his party would return to power based on the work done in the last five years.

Published: 25th April 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Ashok gehlot, Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Amid a tussle over leadership with his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said media should not make people fight.

Interacting with reporters here on Monday, he asserted the Congress' election campaign in the state would focus on the schemes and programmes launched by his government.

The veteran Congress leader also exuded confidence that his party would return to power based on the work done in the last five years.

Gehlot's comments come in the backdrop of an ongoing tussle with Pilot.

The duo has been at loggerheads over the chief minister's post ever since the Congress formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018.

Recently, Pilot opened another front against Gehlot by holding a day-long fast while alleging that the state government did not take action against the alleged corruption during the tenure of the BJP regime led by Vasundhara Raje, as promised before the 2018 assembly polls.

Gehlot, however, has not offered any direct reaction to Pilot's attack. On Monday, he said the media should not make people fight.

ALSO READ | 'We are all united': Rajasthan Congress chief on Gehlot-Pilot issue

"The media should stick to the truth and facts. The media should not make us fight with each other. They (media persons) should fulfil their duty and it is in the public interest. The media should support the government in reiterating the truth," he said.

"I do not say 'present false figures or praise us falsely' but I would like the media to run based on truth. The media is under the pressure of the central government but they should see the interest of the public," Gehlot told reporters here.

About his government's schemes and the upcoming assembly elections, the Congress leader said the party's campaign would focus on the schemes of his dispensation.

"In the elections, Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah will take part in big road shows, spend money and do everything to win the elections. But we have decided that we will move forward on the basis of the (state) government's works," he said.

ALSO READ | AAP, RLP keep door open for Sachin Pilot

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year. The state government has taken many decisions, Gehlot said and lauded it for its excellent fiscal management and steps to not impose any tax.

"We will move forward with these things. Our campaign will revolve around this. BJP leaders who come will speak so many things but we will not pay attention to them. We will do our work," he said.

The government is fulfilling the pledge of serving the public and fulfilling promises, Gehlot said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Pilot Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp