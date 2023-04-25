Home Nation

Asad Ahmed met Ashraf in UP jail before Umesh Pal's murder

Sources said, the entire contingent of Umesh Pal’s alleged killers remained with Ashraf on jail premises for around three hours on February 11.

Published: 25th April 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

AtiqAhmad-2

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad being produced in a court in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Around a fortnight ahead of the gruesome killing of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards, the alleged assailants, including gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed and his accomplices, had met uncle Ashraf in Bareilly jail. 

A video of the said meeting went viral on social media platforms on Monday. In over two-minute video, shot on February 11, 2023, nine persons, including Mohd Asad Ahmed (son of Atiq Ahmed), Mohd Ghulam, Guddu Muslim, Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman, Sadakat Khan and others are seen entering Bareilly jail together on a single ID.

Sources said, the entire contingent of Umesh Pal’s alleged killers remained with Ashraf on jail premises for around three hours on February 11. Police claimed the meeting was convened to give final touches to the conspiracy already hatched to eliminate Umesh Pal-- a key witness in 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atiq Ahmed Umesh Pal
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp