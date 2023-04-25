Home Nation

Ashok Gehlot steps up efforts to woo voters ahead of Rajasthan polls

Prominent among the schemes are LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to all 76 lakh families,100 units of free electricity and health insurance of Rs 25 lakh to all needy families in the state.

Published: 25th April 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at a press conference. (Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a special two-month camp called ‘Mehngai Raahat’ in Jaipur on Monday. This campaign is designed to ensure that the benefits of the 10 top welfare schemes of the Gehlot government, launched in the past four years, reach the intended beneficiaries.

Coming six months ahead of the assembly elections, this move is being seen as the final masterstroke to try and garner votes for the upcoming elections. Prominent among the schemes are LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to all 76 lakh families,100 units of free electricity and health insurance of Rs 25 lakh to all needy families in the state. 

The government hopes to connect to eight crore people of state through these welfare schemes. Gehlot launched inflation relief camps from the Mahapura Gram Panchayat of Sanganer on Monday.  Following CM Gehlot’s instructions, ministers in charge of all districts have reached their respective districts to take stock of the special relief camps.  Local public representatives of Congress, MLAs, and representatives of Panchayats and bodies have also been instructed to be present at the inflation relief camps. 

Additionally, the State Congress has given instructions to all its workers to be present outside the dearness relief camps and ensure that the public coming for registration does not face any trouble. With the launch of the inflation relief camp, CM Gehlot made a big political claim that the Congress will form the government in Rajasthan once again. 

He said that according to his survey, the Congress government will be re-elected again due to its public welfare schemes. In his statement, the CM said that in five years the government “did not impose a single tax, did not increase electricity rates for farmers and provided benefits of OPS to the employees. Through all these schemes, the government is gaining popularity among the general public.”

