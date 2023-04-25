Home Nation

Bengal panchayat polls: TMC to start mass outreach campaign from Cooch Behar

The TMC's national general secretary will also visit a temple in the area and offer puja there, following which he will address three back-to-back rallies in Dinhata, Sitai and Sitalkuchi assembly con

Published: 25th April 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

TMC Flags

TMC Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Ahead of the rural polls in West Bengal, the ruling TMC is all set to commence a mega mass outreach campaign on Tuesday from Cooch Behar district, with party leader Abhishek Banerjee planning to travel across the state for the next two months.

Abhishek, who is the nephew of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and considered the party's number two leader, will start the campaign, 'Trinamool ey Nabajowar' (new wave in Trinamool) and will continue with the initiative for 60 days.

During this campaign, he will travel around 3,500 km and hold more than 250 rallies across the state.

"From April 25, we will start our campaign from Cooch Behar in north Bengal. In the next two months, we will traverse several districts of Bengal and culminate our journey at Sagar Islands in South 24 Parganas. We intend to cover every district and gram panchayat during our campaign," the TMC MP told reporters.

The outreach campaign aims at reaching out to people and empowering them to decide on TMC candidates for the ensuing panchayat polls through secret ballots, he had said.

On Tuesday, Abhishek is scheduled to meet the family members of a person, who was killed by the BSF accusing him of being a cattle smuggler, in Dinhata area.

The TMC's national general secretary will also visit a temple in the area and offer puja there, following which he will address three back-to-back rallies in Dinhata, Sitai and Sitalkuchi assembly constituencies.

Later in the evening, Banerjee will participate in a convention and ‘Gram Banglar Motamot (Opinion of rural Bengal) event, where locals will give their choice of TMC candidates for the rural polls through secret ballots.

The outreach programme has been undertaken by the TMC at a time when the ruling party of West Bengal is facing various corruption charges, and the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have arrested several of its leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal polls Bengal panchayat polls TMC Cooch Behar
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp