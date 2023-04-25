Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies aged 95

By PTI

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mohali. He was 95.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali more than a week ago after he complained of uneasiness while breathing.

Badal is survived by a son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter Parneet Kaur, who is married to former cabinet minister Adeish Partap Singh Kairon.

The five-time former chief minister of Punjab was hospitalised in June last year also following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma.

Badal tested positive for COVID-19 in January last year and was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.

In February 2022, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health examination during which he also underwent cardiac and pulmonary check-ups.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had recently inquired about the well-being of Badal.



