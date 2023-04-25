Home Nation

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies aged 95

The 95-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali more than a week ago after he complained of uneasiness while breathing.

Published: 25th April 2023 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Parkash Singh Badal

Parkash Singh Badal (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mohali. He was 95.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali more than a week ago after he complained of uneasiness while breathing.

Badal is survived by a son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter Parneet Kaur, who is married to former cabinet minister Adeish Partap Singh Kairon.

The five-time former chief minister of Punjab was hospitalised in June last year also following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma.

Badal tested positive for COVID-19 in January last year and was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.

In February 2022, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health examination during which he also underwent cardiac and pulmonary check-ups.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had recently inquired about the well-being of Badal.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakash Singh Badal
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp