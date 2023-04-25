Haryana teen shoots dead grandmother after a quarrel with father

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A teenage boy allegedly shot dead his grandmother in Haryana's Rohtak district after a quarrel with his father, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Nandal village, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Lakhanmajra Police Station Ranbir Singh said the accused is aged around 17 and the deceased was 68 years old.

Singh said the boy's father is a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

"The boy had a quarrel with his father over some issue. After this, the accused's father went to the adjoining house where the latter's brother lives with their mother and complained to her about his son. In the meantime, the boy also reached there and in a fit of rage shot dead his grandmother with the licenced gun of his father which he had brought from his house," the SHO said.

A murder case has been registered, he said, adding that the accused was absconding.

