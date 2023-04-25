Home Nation

Kolkata Diary: Bengal’s handloom reaches London

A Bengal government’s initiative to take its traditional craft to a global audience has had its first shipment reach the UK.

Published: 25th April 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Weavers, Weaving, Textile, Handlooms

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

Bengal’s handloom reaches London
A Bengal government’s initiative to take its traditional craft to a global audience has had its first shipment reach the UK. One of the major attractions at a Naboborsho mela on Saturday at Salvatorian College Harrow, London, was a Biswa Bangla stall displaying saris, shirts and top made of indigenous handloom and stitches like baluchari and jamdani. Biswa Bangla, the flagship brand of Bengal under the aegis of MSME department of the government, has joined hands with a non-profit organisation run by Bengali  members in the UK to set up stalls.

Grievance redress cell gets over 3L complaints
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s grievance redress cell has received more than 3 lakh complaints on housing allotment irregularities under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojona (rural) after the state finalised the names of over 11 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme. The state finalised the names of the beneficiaries under the Centre’s housing scheme for the poor following a four-stage verification process. “In all, 3,24,589 complaints were lodged till April 7. Most complaint came after the state finalised the names of beneficiaries in January,” said a state official.

TMC to launch outreach march for two months 
The Trinamool Congress will launch a Sanyog Yatra (outreach march) to connect with people at the grassroots for two months across Bengal. The drive, aimed to galvanise TMC’s support base ahead of panchayat polls, will be launched by the party’s national general secretary and chief minister’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee in north Bengal’s Cooch Behar on April 25. During the course of the outreach march, Abhishek and his party colleagues will ask people about the extent of social welfare schemes implemented in rural areas and hear out local problems. The yatra’s report will be sent to Mamata, who in turn, will take up initiatives to include more people in the social welfare schemes.

Pranab mondal 
Our correspondent in West Bengal
pranabm@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
traditional craft London Mamata Banerjee’s grievance redress cell Trinamool Congress
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp