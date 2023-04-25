Home Nation

Man 'cremated' by family members found 'alive' in Haryana

Santosh Kumar Rai, the SDPO of Sasaram, said that a man named Mukesh Tiwari, a native of Naudiha village in Jharkhand, had eloped to Panipat with a girl.

Published: 25th April 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By IANS

PATNA: A man who was cremated by his family members was found alive in Haryana's Panipat district, an official said on Monday.

"He disappeared from his house on April 2 and a body was found in Sonhar village in neighbouring Kaimur district on April 13. The family members of Mukesh Tiwari claimed the body and cremated it. Mukesh's father alleged that six persons were involved in the murder of his son," Rai said.

"During investigation, it appeared that Mukesh is alive. We have investigated the case with the help of technical and physical intelligence and located the hideout of Mukesh in Panipat. We have arrested him and brought him to Sasaram. He was produced in the district court for further action," Rai said.

