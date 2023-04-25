Home Nation

MP: Army personnel dies after trying to launch firework from his mouth 

Nirbhay Singh Singar, posted with the Army in Jammu & Kashmir, had come to the village on a month-long leave to attend the wedding.

Published: 25th April 2023 07:58 PM

By PTI

DHAR: A 35-year-old Army personnel died after he tried to launch a firework from his mouth at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night at Jalokhya village under Amjhera police station limits, some 20 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Nirbhay Singh Singar, posted with the Army in Jammu & Kashmir, had come to the village on a month-long leave to attend the wedding, Amjhera police station in-charge C B Singh said.

During the ceremony, Singar placed a firework rocket in his mouth, but it instead of shooting up, it burst in his mouth, killing him on the spot, he said.

