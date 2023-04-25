Home Nation

Newlywed woman burnt with acid found lying by roadside in UP's Bareilly

The woman, who comes from the Fatehganj Paschim area, bore severe burn marks on her face, neck, and hands.

Published: 25th April 2023 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational for acid attack.

By PTI

BAREILLY: A 25-year-old newlywed woman, allegedly a victim of an acid attack, was found lying by a roadside Tuesday in a scorched condition, police here said.

The woman, who comes from the Fatehganj Paschim area, bore severe burn marks on her face, neck, and hands, they said.

"After regaining consciousness, she told the police her name and address. She is a newlywed woman. Her family members have been contacted," Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said, adding the woman had got married on April 22.

"In the initial probe, it came to light that her relatives had attacked her with some chemical," the SSP said.

According to the police, doctors at the district hospital will be transferring the victim to Lucknow for treatment.

Police were informed about the woman by passersby who found her by the wayside, unconscious and scored with burn marks.

