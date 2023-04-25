Home Nation

NIA attaches properties of Hizb chief’s sons lodged in Tihar

The duo had been receiving funds from abroad from their father’s associates and workers of Hizbul. Salahudeen, who is presently in Pakistan.

Published: 25th April 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached two properties of Hizbul Mujhahideen chief Mohammed Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA), 2008 in the Ram Bagh area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar. 

The immovable properties including a house and two kanals of land of Hizbul chief’s sons, Shahid Yousuf and Syed Ahmed Shakeel in Soibugh area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district and Nursing Garh, Mohalla Ram Bagh in Srinagar, were attached. 

In a separate attachment notice, NIA attached immoveable property located at Revenue Estate, Nursing Garh, Mohalla Ram Bagh in Srinagar owned by Syed Shakeel, under sub-section 33 (1) of the UAPA. 

Both Shahid and Shakeel are lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since their arrest in October 2017 and August 2018 respectively.  The duo had been receiving funds from abroad from their father’s associates and workers of Hizbul. Salahudeen, who is presently in Pakistan.

TAGS
NIA Hizbul Mujhahideen Mohammed Yusuf Shah Tihar
