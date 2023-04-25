Home Nation

School sealed by Noida Authority over dues pending against land allotment 

 While there has been no official response from the school yet, parents of several children protested the move which took them by surprise.

Published: 25th April 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NOIDA:  A private school here was sealed on Monday by the Noida Authority over non-payment of dues, officials said, even as parents of several students protested the move. The school, located in Sector 56, was allotted land in 1991 at a subsidised price and had dues worth around Rs 15 crore for which several reminders were sent to it in the past, a Noida Authority official said. 

“On the basis of previous notices for payment of dues and violation of rule, the premises of the Uttarakhand Public School were sealed on Monday,” the official, who did not wish to be named, said.
According to the officer, the school, which has around 1,500 enrolled students, was allotted 3,350 sq metre of the land but the allotment was cancelled in 2020 because of non-payment of dues.

 While there has been no official response from the school yet, parents of several children protested the move which took them by surprise on Monday morning.

“We had no idea that the school would be sealed. We were surprised when we found a sealing notice of the Noida Authority pasted at the school’s gate this morning,” the father of a Class 6 student said. 

 The parents of some children said they will hold a protest march on Tuesday to demand the cancellation of the school’s sealing by the local authority.

While the parents said they were unaware of the pending dues of the school, the local authority officials said the school had been served a notice last week also to hand over the possession to the authority or face legal action.

Parents express surprise; protest move
According to the officer, the school, which has around 1,500 enrolled students, was allotted 3,350 sq metres of land but the allotment was cancelled in 2020 because of non-payment of dues. While there has been no official response from the school yet, parents of several children protested the move which took them by surprise on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noida Authority Noida school
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp