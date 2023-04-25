Home Nation

Senior citizen dies after man jumps on him in swimming pool in Mumbai

The deceased, identified as Vishnu Samant, was swimming when a 20-year-old man jumped into the pool from a height, the official said.

Published: 25th April 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 72-year-old man died after another person jumped on him from a height in a swimming pool in Mumbai, a police official said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at Ozon swimming pool in Goregaon area.

"Samant suffered injuries on his neck and other parts of the body. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. On his wife's complaint, a case has been registered against the 20-year-old man under Indian Penal Code Section 304-A (causing death by negligence)," he said.

