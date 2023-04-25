Two killed, 10 injured as trailer collides with bus in Jharkhand

By PTI

RAMGARH: At least two persons were killed and 10 others injured on Tuesday when a bus collided with a trailer on the National Highway 33 in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said.

The accident took place early in the morning in the Chutupalu area, around 50 km from the state capital Ranchi, when the collision occurred between the trailer and the passenger vehicle, Ramgarh Police Station officer-in-charge Rohit Kumar Mahto said.

"Two persons died on the spot and 10 others were injured in the accident on the Ranchi-Patna highway. All the injured people were taken to the Ramgarh Sadar Hospital," the officer said.

The accident occurred when a speeding trailer first rammed into a divider and then collided with the bus on the other side of the four-lane highway, Mahto said.

The bus was on its way to Ranchi from Bakhtiyarpur in Bihar when the accident took place.

Traffic movement was disrupted for a brief period as locals blocked the road, demanding safety measures and police posting on the highway to avoid such an accident, the officer said.

Ramgarh Circle Officer Sudhir Kumar said the traffic was normal on the highway after locals withdrew their protest.

The administration assured locals of adequate measures to ensure the safety of commuters on the highway, he added.

