Home Nation

19-year-old NEET aspirant ends life in Rajasthan's Kota

Prima facie it seems the girl was upset over not being able to devote herself fully to studies due to an illness, which was not major, cops said.

Published: 26th April 2023 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOTA: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in the Talwandi area of this Rajasthan district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rashi Jain, a resident of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh.

She was preparing for the national eligibility cum entrance test in Kota for over a year and was due to take the exam on May 7.

Rashi was last spotted outside her hostel room on Monday evening.

When she did not come out of the room till late Tuesday morning, the hostel warden informed the police, which reached the spot and broke open her room.

The girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan, said Assistant Circle Inspector at Jawahar Nagar Police Station Vasudev.

Packets of several medicines were found on Rashi's table, he said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from her room.

Prima facie it seems the girl was upset over not being able to devote herself fully to studies due to an illness, which was not major, Circle Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amar Singh said.

Police handed over the body to the deceased's family members on Wednesday after postmortem and lodged a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of Cr.P.C. for investigation, he added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) o

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET kota suicide
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp