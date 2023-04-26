Home Nation

'Congress has plan ready in Maharashtra': Nana Patole on future of anti-BJP alliance

Published: 26th April 2023 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Congress in Maharashtra has a plan in place in the event of alliance with anti-BJP parties doesn't materialise, state unit party president Nana Patole said on Wednesday amid buzz about the future of tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

He was responding to a query on the current political scene in the state and whether MVA- comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress- will remain intact in future.

"We are taking efforts to take everybody who is against BJP; be it NCP or Shiv Sena (UBT), along," the Congress leader told Marathi news channel TV9.

When asked about the future scenario if the alliance doesn't take shape, he said, "We (Congress) have plans ready".

Speculation about the MVA unity started doing rounds after NCP chief Sharad Pawar's remarks on the unity of the tripartite alliance ahead of the 2024 elections caused a flutter.

When asked to name the party among MVA constituents which will get the chance to install the next chief minister of Maharashtra, Patole said such discussion is premature at this stage.

"There is no need for such discussion over this aspect as there are no elections scheduled now. But, Congress is fighting every day on issues concerning people," he added.

Queried whether senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar would be acceptable as the chief minister to MVA, Patole said," It is simple. A chief minister is from that party which has the largest number of MLAs".

Speaking on whether MVA will contest the 2024 elections together, Sharad Pawar on Sunday said, "There is a willingness to work together. But mere desire is not always enough. Seat allotment, whether there are any other issues or not, all this hasn't been discussed yet, so how can I tell you."

Political circles in Maharashtra are abuzz with speculation that Ajit Pawar may break NCP ranks to join hands with the ruling BJP though he asserted that he would remain with NCP till he lives.

However, the talks refuse to die down as Ajit Pawar in an interview had said that he would "100 per cent like to be the chief minister of Maharashtra".

Meanwhile, the state Congress has appointed six leaders as coordinators for the May 1 MVA rally scheduled to be held in Mumbai and said all three constituents of MVA are unitedly highlighting the "misdeeds" of the Central government.

