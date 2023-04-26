Home Nation

Five high-security jails go hi-tech in UP, dreaded criminals to be monitored through AI

The probe into the Umesh Pal murder case has revealed how the assailants had met the conspirator Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf in Bareilly jail with impunity to give final touches to the plot

Published: 26th April 2023 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were reportedly running their racket from inside the jail (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With multiple incidents of dreaded gangsters running their empire of crime from inside jails coming to the fore, the Uttar Pradesh government has bolstered the vigilance system by installing CCTVs equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) in five high-security prisons to keep a tight vigil on criminals.

The probe into the Umesh Pal murder case has revealed how the assailants, including gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and his accomplices, had met the conspirator Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf in Bareilly jail with impunity to give final touches to the plot. They executed the plot by killing Umesh Pal in broad daylight in front of his residence in Dhumanganj locality of Prayagraj on February 24.

The investigation into the killing also revealed how gangster Atiq Ahmed, who was lodged in Sabarmati jail in Gujarat, used to be in constant touch with his brother Ashraf in Bareilly jail and his henchmen in Prayagraj through group video calls to run his racket of extortion, abduction, intimidation and murder from inside the jail.

In the wake of such findings, highly-placed state government sources said that on the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, five high-security jails of the state have been provided with AI-equipped CCTVs along with dual view baggage scanners, full body scanners, contactless glasses for meeting rooms and many devices equipped with new technology.

The prison department had sent a proposal in this regard to the authorities following which the CM convened a high-level meeting to remove the lacunae in the jail vigilance system and released the budget to the Prison Administration and Reforms Department.

ALSO READ | Asad, accomplices met Ashraf in jail to finalise plot to murder Umesh Pal: UP police

Moreover, video conferencing halls have also been set up to hold court proceedings through video conferencing to ensure security of the undertrials. So far, 145 such video conferencing halls in 72 prisons and 73 district courts have been established.

With this, five dual view baggage scanners, five full body scanners, 130 contact less glasses for meeting rooms, five panic alarm systems, 15 Night Vision Binoculars and 5 Lighting Protection System ESE units have also been set up in five high security jails including Lucknow District Jail, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Gautam Budh Nagar and Central Jail Bareilly-II.

According to a senior officer from the prison department, along with the CCTV surveillance units, at least 30 cameras have been installed at sensitive spots in the prisons. At present, more than 3600 CCTV cameras have been installed in all the jails of the state.  Not only this, the work of increasing the number of these cameras, restoration of cameras and arrangement of servers including storage in 30 prisons has also been completed.

After receiving the feed of the CCTV cameras installed in the prisons of the state, a command centre has been set up for high-level monitoring at the headquarters. The live feeds from the cameras installed in the various prisons are received on the video wall in the headquarters. So far, over 1200 cameras have been integrated with the video wall which gets alerts through the Artificial Intelligence (AI) system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP jails UP gangsters Artificial Intelligence Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp