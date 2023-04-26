'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The BJP’s ambitious integrated mega township named after the party’s symbol ‘Kamal Vihar’ launched in Chhattisgarh capital during the erstwhile Raman Singh government has been renamed as ‘Kaushalya Vihar’ (mother of Lord Ram) by CM Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday.

The CM’s announcement came during his ongoing public interaction ‘Bhent-Mulakat’ programme in Raipur rural constituency.

“Kamal Vihar will now be renamed as Mata Kaushalya Vihar. Taking the name of Mata Kaushalya will also bring her blessings”, he said.

The opposition BJP reacting to the decision of the CM asserted that the Congress has been using the name

of Mata Kaushalya for political reasons. “The people of the state are asking the CM what he has done during the last four-and-a-half years to get any appreciation. No one can leave any impression by changing names, renaming or using photos in an election year. We pray Mata Kaushalya to give him wisdom”, said Rajesh Munnat, BJP leader and former minister.

The BJP’s dream project Kamal Vihar, launched in 2010 and spread across 1,600 acres, is being executed by the Raipur Development Authority. With Lord Ram having emerged as a strong theme in Indian politics, CM Baghel is seen consistent in an apparent bid not to let the arch rival BJP gain an advantage.

He often alleged that the BJP does politics in the name of Lord Ram but the Congress government has envisioned Ram-Rajya as conceived by Mahatma Gandhi, where there is equality, compassion and brotherhood.

The Congress, after returning to power in Chhattisgarh, apparently bets on Mata Kaushalya, by outlining its scheme on renovating the magnificent temple built on her name at Chandkhuri, about 30 km from Raipur. The place in recent months has been developed as a key tourist-pilgrimage site with beautification plans and far superior civic amenities.

Chhattisgarh government also launched its concept plant on developing and beautifying the key locations along the route of Lord Ram’s 14 years of exile — ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’, from north to southern part of the state as religious tourism. Senior BJP leaders told this newspaper that now the Congress also understands without the veneration and blessings of Lord Ram, they cannot progress.

The Assembly polls are due in Chhattisgarh’s for the 90-member Assembly around November this year.

In the current Assembly, the strength of the ruling Congress 71, BJP 14 and the rest of the seats belong to BSP and Jogi Congress (JCCJ).



RAIPUR: The BJP’s ambitious integrated mega township named after the party’s symbol ‘Kamal Vihar’ launched in Chhattisgarh capital during the erstwhile Raman Singh government has been renamed as ‘Kaushalya Vihar’ (mother of Lord Ram) by CM Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday. The CM’s announcement came during his ongoing public interaction ‘Bhent-Mulakat’ programme in Raipur rural constituency. “Kamal Vihar will now be renamed as Mata Kaushalya Vihar. Taking the name of Mata Kaushalya will also bring her blessings”, he said. The opposition BJP reacting to the decision of the CM asserted that the Congress has been using the name of Mata Kaushalya for political reasons. “The people of the state are asking the CM what he has done during the last four-and-a-half years to get any appreciation. No one can leave any impression by changing names, renaming or using photos in an election year. We pray Mata Kaushalya to give him wisdom”, said Rajesh Munnat, BJP leader and former minister.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The BJP’s dream project Kamal Vihar, launched in 2010 and spread across 1,600 acres, is being executed by the Raipur Development Authority. With Lord Ram having emerged as a strong theme in Indian politics, CM Baghel is seen consistent in an apparent bid not to let the arch rival BJP gain an advantage. He often alleged that the BJP does politics in the name of Lord Ram but the Congress government has envisioned Ram-Rajya as conceived by Mahatma Gandhi, where there is equality, compassion and brotherhood. The Congress, after returning to power in Chhattisgarh, apparently bets on Mata Kaushalya, by outlining its scheme on renovating the magnificent temple built on her name at Chandkhuri, about 30 km from Raipur. The place in recent months has been developed as a key tourist-pilgrimage site with beautification plans and far superior civic amenities. Chhattisgarh government also launched its concept plant on developing and beautifying the key locations along the route of Lord Ram’s 14 years of exile — ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’, from north to southern part of the state as religious tourism. Senior BJP leaders told this newspaper that now the Congress also understands without the veneration and blessings of Lord Ram, they cannot progress. The Assembly polls are due in Chhattisgarh’s for the 90-member Assembly around November this year. In the current Assembly, the strength of the ruling Congress 71, BJP 14 and the rest of the seats belong to BSP and Jogi Congress (JCCJ).