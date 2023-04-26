NIA raids premises of 16 PFI suspects across UP, Bihar, Goa, Punjab

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another multi-state crackdown, the National Investigation Agency on Tuesday conducted searches at 16 locations in four states, including Goa, in a 2022 anti-India criminal conspiracy case in Bihar involving persons associated with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

According to NIA sources, the agency sleuths raided the premises of 16 suspected persons at multiple locations in Siwan, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Katihar, Araria, Purnea and East Champaran districts in Bihar, South Goa district in Goa, Rampur and Bhadohi districts in UP and Ludhiana district in Punjab.

A hoard of digital devices, along with bank transactions details, were seized during the searches, conducted at the premises of PFI suspects in a case relating to unlawful activities. Incriminating documents related to PFI and Indian currency of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 were also seized.

Thirteen persons have been arrested so far in the case related to training of PFI cadre in Phulwarisharif in Patna since the first round of raids conducted on July 6-7, 2022. A total of 60 locations have so far been searched for collecting credible evidence in the case, which was initially registered on July 12, 2022 at PS Phulwarisharif, District Patna, Bihar. The case was later re-registered by the NIA on July 22. The agency filed a charge sheet against four accused persons on January 7 this year.

An NIA spokesperson said that investigations have revealed the accused, along with other suspects, were operating from the rented premises in Phulwarisharif for carrying out criminal activities on behalf of PFI. They also worked as physical education trainers for recruiting PFI cadres. It is also suspected that even after the ban on PFI by the government, its cadres continued to be involved in promoting the outfit’s ideology and its nefarious, unlawful and anti-national activities.

Case relates to training of PFI cadres

