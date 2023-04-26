Home Nation

NIA raids premises of 16 PFI suspects across UP, Bihar, Goa, Punjab

A hoard of digital devices, along with bank transactions details, were seized during the searches, conducted at the premises of PFI suspects in a case relating to unlawful activities.

Published: 26th April 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In yet another multi-state crackdown, the National Investigation Agency on Tuesday conducted searches at 16 locations in four states, including Goa, in a 2022 anti-India criminal conspiracy case in Bihar involving persons associated with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

According to NIA sources, the agency sleuths raided the premises of 16 suspected persons at multiple locations in Siwan, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Katihar, Araria, Purnea and East Champaran districts in Bihar, South Goa district in Goa, Rampur and Bhadohi districts in UP and Ludhiana district in Punjab.

A hoard of digital devices, along with bank transactions details, were seized during the searches, conducted at the premises of PFI suspects in a case relating to unlawful activities. Incriminating documents related to PFI and Indian currency of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 were also seized.

Thirteen persons have been arrested so far in the case related to training of PFI cadre in Phulwarisharif in  Patna since the first round of raids conducted on July 6-7, 2022. A total of 60 locations have so far been searched for collecting credible evidence in the case, which was initially registered on July 12,  2022 at PS Phulwarisharif, District Patna, Bihar. The case was later re-registered by the NIA on July 22. The agency filed a charge sheet against four accused persons on January 7 this year.

An NIA spokesperson said that investigations have revealed the accused, along with other suspects, were operating from the rented premises in Phulwarisharif for carrying out criminal activities on behalf of PFI. They also worked as physical education trainers for recruiting PFI cadres. It is also suspected that even after the ban on PFI by the government, its cadres continued to be involved in promoting the outfit’s ideology and its nefarious, unlawful and anti-national activities. 

Case relates to training of PFI cadres
Investigations have revealed the accused, along with other suspects, were operating from the rented premises in Phulwarisharif for carrying out criminal activities on behalf of PFI. They also worked as physical education trainers for recruiting PFI cadres

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PFI NIA raids
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp