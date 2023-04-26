Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Wednesday informed Supreme Court that “some preliminary inquiry” is required before registering FIR against Wrestling Federation President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly assaulting women wrestlers.

SG Tushar Mehta submitted before the bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud that the police if the SC wants would register the FIR immediately but there were some issues which the police would like to examine.

“The purpose was this the prima facie thing it may lead to some preliminary inquiry before registering FIR. If this court orders then yes FIR can be registered. There are some issues which we may like to examine for registering FIR,” Mehta submitted before the bench.

Considering SGs submission, the bench said that it although in cases seeks the other side’s view before entertaining similar petitions but since this case was different, CJI asked Delhi police to present its stand by way of an affidavit on Friday.

Noting that the plea had raised raised “serious allegations”, a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha on Tuesday had sought response from Delhi police by issuing notice.

Appearing for the wrestlers, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that though they have been complaining of sexual harassment by Singh, the authorities have not taken steps to register FIR against him. “Even the police persons can be prosecuted for not registering an offence of this nature. On allegations of sexual assault, no FIRs have been lodged,” Sibal said.

It was argued in the plea that Delhi Police in complete disregard of the law laid down by the top court failed to register FIRs despite filing complaints which ex-facie disclose the commission of a cognizable offence.

Inspite of the lapse of 3 days i.e., from 21.04.2023 to 24.04.2023, no conclusive action has been taken by the Delhi Police. This clearly depicts a sad state of affairs and a clear violation of human rights. It is the responsibility of the police to ensure the safety of all citizens, especially of those who are most vulnerable, however, having miserably failed to discharge their duties, the very institution that is meant to safeguard them,” the plea stated.

Wrestlers in the plea have also contended that despite the formation of MC Mary Kom-led oversight committee which was tasked with overlooking day-to-day activities of WFI, into the allegations against Singh no concrete steps have been taken to address this critical issue.

“Further, as per print media, it is in circulation that the accused in fact has been given clean-chit in the matter and the report of the committee is lying at the Ministry of Sports and despite requests the report is not being made public,” the plea stated.

