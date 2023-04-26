Home Nation

SGPC to arrange Dibrugarh jail visit of Amritpal kin

“All arrangements are being worked out. Most of these families do not have the financial means to go as far as Dibrugarh.”

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh being brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail following his arrest from Punjab's Moga, in Dibrugarh, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will accompany the family members of the detainees, who are held under the National Security Act (NSA) and lodged at the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam on Thursday.

SGPC member Bhagwant Singh Sialka, who also heads a panel of lawyers, told this paper that the first batch of families - one member per family - will be taken on Thursday and after meeting then they will be brought back on Friday. “All arrangements are being worked out. Most of these families do not have the financial means to go as far as Dibrugarh.”

“We have taken permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar for the visit of family members of seven detainees,’’ he said, adding that Amritpal’s father or uncle might be able to go. 

