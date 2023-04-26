Home Nation

That is how you lead by communication: Aamir Khan on PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'

The 100th episode of the prime minister's monthly radio programme is scheduled to be broadcast on April 30.

Published: 26th April 2023 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Aamir Khan during the National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100 in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "Mann Ki Baat" is an important piece of communication through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi connects with citizens, actor Aamir Khan said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 'National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100'.

The one-day conclave was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar here with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur as the guest of honour.

The 100th episode of the prime minister's monthly radio programme is scheduled to be broadcast on April 30.

"It's a very important piece of communication that the leader of the country does with the people, discussing important issues, putting forward thoughts, giving suggestions, leading."

"That is how you lead by communication. You tell your people what you're looking at, how you're seeing the future, how you want your support in that. (It's an) important communication that happens in 'Mann Ki Baat'," Khan told PTI.

Asked if Modi only talks about his "mann ki baat" (what he wants to talk about) in the radio programme, the Bollywood star said, "I think it's his prerogative because he's doing it.

"It is his method of hearing what the people have to say connecting with people across the country. I think it's a very important initiative."

Later in the day, the "Laal Singh Chaddha" actor will participate in a panel called "Awahan Se Jan Andolan".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mann ki baat Aamir Khan
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp