Woman in hijab harassed in Aurangabad on suspicion of roaming with Hindu man; 3 held 

A video of the incident which occurred in the Makai Gate area on Monday has gone viral.

Published: 26th April 2023 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Hijab-clad Muslim women in India. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Police detained three men for harassing a woman wearing a hijab who they suspected was roaming with a Hindu man in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, an officer said on Wednesday.

The process to register a case at Begampura police station in the city is underway.

A video of the incident which occurred in the Makai Gate area on Monday has gone viral.

The viral clip shows some youths accosting a woman wearing a hijab and snatching her mobile phone.

The woman is seen pleading with her harassers to return her phone.

Police identified the woman through the video and asked her to lodge a complaint, but she refused, the official said.

"This incident occurred on Monday. The youths suspected that a Muslim woman was roaming with a Hindu man. They followed the woman and harassed her.

Police have initiated the process to register a suo motu complaint after the woman refused to submit a complaint," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Girhe.

Another police officer said the woman had come to visit the famous Bibi Ka Maqbara in Aurangabad.

