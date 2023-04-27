Amritpal case: Families meet detainees in Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The ten detainees of the Amritpal case met with their families at Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail, today.

Lawyers who were accompanying the families claimed that the Pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh has asked the lawyers to fight all the cases of those arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) collectively.

Talking with this newspaper over the phone from Dibrugarh, SGPC member Bhagawat Singh Sialka said, "The advocates should not go for a credit race. They should peruse the case collectively and for this, a panel will be shortly formed. A letter in this regard was drafted and signed by Amritpal Singh today as we met him and others in the jail along with their family members." Bhagawat Singh also heads the panel of lawyers.

"The detainees met with their families in jail for about four hours. The prisoners' family members had brought them fruits, packed foods and clothes,’’ said Sialka.

He said,`` It is the first time the family members are meeting with the detainees since the arrest. We landed here today and will tomorrow fly back to Delhi and further to Amritsar. In the future also we will try to bring the family members to meet the detainees.’’

