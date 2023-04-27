Home Nation

Amritpal case: Families meet detainees in Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail

Lawyers who were accompanying the families claimed that the Pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh has asked the lawyers to fight all the cases of those arrested under NSA collectively.

Published: 27th April 2023 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Amritpal Singh-policecrackdown

FILE PIC: Punjab Police team at Dibrugarh Central Jail where they brought 4 associates of 'Waris Punjab De' founder Amritpal Singh, in Dibrugarh. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The ten detainees of the Amritpal case met with their families at Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail, today. 

Lawyers who were accompanying the families claimed that the Pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh has asked the lawyers to fight all the cases of those arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) collectively.

Talking with this newspaper over the phone from Dibrugarh, SGPC member Bhagawat Singh Sialka said, "The advocates should not go for a credit race. They should peruse the case collectively and for this, a panel will be shortly formed. A letter in this regard was drafted and signed by Amritpal Singh today as we met him and others in the jail along with their family members." Bhagawat Singh also heads the panel of lawyers. 

"The detainees met with their families in jail for about four hours. The prisoners' family members had brought them fruits, packed foods and clothes,’’ said Sialka.

He said,`` It is the first time the family members are meeting with the detainees since the arrest. We landed here today and will tomorrow fly back to Delhi and further to Amritsar. In the future also we will try to bring the family members to meet the detainees.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amritpal case Assam jail NSA
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp